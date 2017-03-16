版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Equity Bancshares Inc says renewal and increase of a $30 million line of credit with SERVISFIRST bank of Birmingham, Alabama

March 16 Equity Bancshares Inc

* Equity Bancshares Inc says renewal and increase of a $30 million line of credit with Servisfirst bank of Birmingham, Alabama Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
