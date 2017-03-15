版本:
BRIEF-Equity Commonwealth increases share buyback authorization

March 15 Equity Commonwealth

* Equity Commonwealth sets 2017 annual meeting of shareholders and increases share buyback authorization

* Equity Commonwealth - board of trustees authorized repurchase of an additional $150 million of its outstanding common shares over next 12 months

* Equity Commonwealth - prior authorization will expire on march 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
