BRIEF-Equity LifeStyle Properties Q1 normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $1.00

April 17 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc :

* ELS reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 5.6 percent to $232.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
