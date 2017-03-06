版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties reaffirm guidance for FFO per share for 3 months ending Mar 31, FY ending Dec 31, 2017

March 6 Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* Equity Lifestyle Properties - Reaffirm guidance for FFO per share, normalized FFO per share for 3 months ending March 31, 2017, FY ending Dec 31, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2mt7A9g] Further company coverage:
