17 小时内
BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties sees funds from operations for year ending Dec 31 to be between $3.52 and $3.62
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点46分 / 17 小时内

BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties sees funds from operations for year ending Dec 31 to be between $3.52 and $3.62

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc-

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - project funds from operations for three months ending September 30, 2017 between $0.86 and $0.92

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - sees funds from operations for year ending December 31, 2017 to be between $3.52 and $3.62 - sec filing

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc sees normalized ffo per common share of $0.86 - $0.92 for quarter ending september 30, 2017

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc sees normalized ffo per common share of $3.52 - $3.62 for year ended dec 31, 2017

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2veJwsI) Further company coverage:

