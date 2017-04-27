版本:
BRIEF-Equity Residential CEO David Neithercut's 2016 total compensation was $8.7 mln vs $12.7 mln

April 27 Equity Residential

* Says CEO David Neithercut's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.7 million versus $12.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
