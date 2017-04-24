BRIEF-Equus signs agreement to acquire U.S. Gas & Electric

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Equus Total Return Inc:
* Equus signs agreement to acquire U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc.
* Equus Total Return-consideration to be paid to usg&e shareholders consists of 32.6 million shares of equus stock at a deemed price of $3.28 per share
* Equus Total Return - consideration to be provided also consists of $40 million worth of 5-year mandatory convertible equus preferred stock
* Equus Total Return - preferred stock may be converted at any time into equus common stock at conversion prices ranging from $3.28 to $4.10 per share
* Equus Total Return Inc says consolidation may not be accretive to existing equus stockholders
* Equus-Assuming conversion of preferred stock at $3.28 per share, usg&e shareholders will hold about 76.8% of common stock of combined companies
* Equus Total Return Inc - definitive agreement to acquire and consolidate its operations with u.s. Gas & electric
* Equus Total Return Inc- in addition to approving consolidation, equus board of directors has also approved a 3-for-1 reverse split of its common stock
* Equus Total Return Inc - consolidation with u.s. Gas & electric will be effected in two stages
* Equus Total Return - first stage of consolidation consists of acquisition of 90.3 pct of USG&E's capital stock from mvc, certain other usg&e stockholders
* Equus Total Return - second stage of consolidation consists of merger of unit of equus with and into usg&e, with usg&e as surviving corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.