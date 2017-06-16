版本:
BRIEF-Era Group appoints Jennifer Whalen as acting CFO

June 16 Era Group Inc

* Era Group appoints Jennifer Whalen as acting chief financial officer

* Whalen, who had served as Era's vice president and chief accounting officer, will continue to serve as Era's principal accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
