BRIEF-Era Group Q1 revenue $54.5 million versus $62.6 million

May 2 Era Group Inc

* Era Group Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $54.5 million versus $62.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
