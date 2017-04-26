BRIEF-Era Resources announces going private transaction

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Era Resources Inc-
* Era Resources announces going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
* Era Resources - special committee considered arrangement, engaged infor financial to prepare valuation and fairness opinion with respect to arrangement
* Era Resources- arrangement will involve share consolidation on basis of 10.3 million pre-consolidation common shares of co to 1 post-consolidation common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.