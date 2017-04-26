BRIEF-Era Resources announces going private transaction

April 26 Era Resources Inc-

* Era Resources announces going private transaction

* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement

* Era Resources - special committee considered arrangement, engaged infor financial to prepare valuation and fairness opinion with respect to arrangement

* Era Resources- arrangement will involve share consolidation on basis of 10.3 million pre-consolidation common shares of co to 1 post-consolidation common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: