BRIEF-Era Resources obtains interim order with respect to going private transaction

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Era Resources Inc
* Era resources obtains interim order and announces anticipated mailing of meeting materials with respect to going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - in accordance with interim order, special meeting will be held on June 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.