BRIEF-Eric Palmer to succeed Tom McCarthy as Cigna CFO

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Cigna Corp:
* Cigna names four proven and tenured leaders to executive team
* CFO McCarthy to retire summer 2017; Palmer named successor
* Promoted three key leaders to its enterprise leadership team (ELT) effective immediately
* Says a fourth executive will join ELT later this year upon departure of current chief financial officer
* New appointments include Christopher Hocevar, Michael Triplett, Alan Muney And Eric Palmer
* Eric Palmer, who becomes deputy chief financial officer, will join ELT as Cigna's CFO this summer upon retirement of current CFO Tom Mccarthy
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million