BRIEF-Eric Palmer to succeed Tom McCarthy as Cigna CFO

Feb 23 Cigna Corp:

* Cigna names four proven and tenured leaders to executive team

* CFO McCarthy to retire summer 2017; Palmer named successor

* Promoted three key leaders to its enterprise leadership team (ELT) effective immediately

* Says a fourth executive will join ELT later this year upon departure of current chief financial officer

* New appointments include Christopher Hocevar, Michael Triplett, Alan Muney And Eric Palmer

Eric Palmer, who becomes deputy chief financial officer, will join ELT as Cigna's CFO this summer upon retirement of current CFO Tom Mccarthy