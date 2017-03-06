版本:
BRIEF-Eric Sprott holds about 18 mln shares of Kerr Mines

March 6 Eric Sprott:

* Eric Sprott - holds, indirectly, about 18 million common shares of Kerr Mines Inc, representing approximately 9.4% of outstanding shares of Kerr Mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
