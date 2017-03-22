版本:
BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court

March 21 Erickson Inc

* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court

* Erickson Inc - Erickson's restructuring will reduce company's pre-bankruptcy debt by more than $400 million upon emergence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
