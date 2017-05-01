版本:
BRIEF-Erie Indemnity Q1 earnings per share $0.91

May 1 Erie Indemnity Co

* Erie Indemnity reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 revenue fell 1.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue from operations $66.5 million versus $67.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
