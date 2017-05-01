BRIEF-Erie Indemnity Q1 earnings per share $0.91

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Erie Indemnity Co
* Erie Indemnity reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91
* Q1 revenue fell 1.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue from operations $66.5 million versus $67.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668