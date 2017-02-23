版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Erie Indemnity reports Q4 earnings per share $0.87

Feb 23 Erie Indemnity Co-

* Erie Indemnity reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 revenue rose 35.5 percent

* Erie Indemnity Co - net revenue from operations before taxes increased $14.8 million, or 35.5 percent, in q4 of 2016 compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐