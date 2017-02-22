版本:
BRIEF-Erin Energy announces resignation of CEO

Feb 22 Erin Energy Corp-

* Erin Energy announces resignation of ceo

* Erin Energy Corp - Segun Omidele has resigned as chief executive officer and as a member of board, effective February 22, 2017

* Effective February 22, 2017, Jean-Michel Malek will serve as interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
