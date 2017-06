May 18 Erin Energy Corp

* Erin Energy - announced results of co's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2017 and changes to board of directors and management team

* Erin Energy Corp - Frank Ingriselli named chairman of board

* Erin Energy Corp - Femi Ayoade named CEO and new director

* Erin Energy Corp - John Rudley and Mahmud Yayale Ahmed were named new directors