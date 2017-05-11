BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Erin Energy Corp:
* Q1 average daily production of 5,500 net barrels of oil
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
* Q1 revenues were $31.3 million, up from $4.9 million in 2016
* Says reported net loss of $26.5 million in q1 versus net loss of $32.4 million year ago
* Reported q1 loss of $0.12 per basic and diluted share versus loss of $0.15 per basic and diluted share year ago
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
