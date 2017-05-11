BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million

May 11 Erin Energy Corp:

* Q1 average daily production of 5,500 net barrels of oil

* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016

* Q1 revenues were $31.3 million, up from $4.9 million in 2016

* Says reported net loss of $26.5 million in q1 versus net loss of $32.4 million year ago

* Reported q1 loss of $0.12 per basic and diluted share versus loss of $0.15 per basic and diluted share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)