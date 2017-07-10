BRIEF-Erin Energy provides drilling and production update

1 分钟阅读
July 10 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:
* Erin Energy drilling and production update
* Erin Energy Corp - has finalized its plan to spud Oyo-9 by end of July and has sent a notification to rig contractor
* Erin Energy Corp - Oyo-9 is expected to increase Oyo field production by six to seven thousand barrels of oil per day
* Erin Energy Corp - company will also tie back in to FPSO Oyo-7 well which could add an additional approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd)
* Erin Energy - discussing possible extension to contract with Pacific Drilling to drill one or two wells in prolific miocene geological zone in oml 120
* Erin Energy Corp - continues to produce over 6,200 bopd from its Oyo 8 well