14 小时前
BRIEF-Erin Energy- was advised that on April 3, aggregate of 116.1 mln shares of co's common stock previously held by Allied Energy Plc were foreclosed
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 晚上9点46分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Erin Energy- was advised that on April 3, aggregate of 116.1 mln shares of co's common stock previously held by Allied Energy Plc were foreclosed

2 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* Erin energy- was advised that on april 3, aggregate of 116.1 million shares of co's common stock previously held by allied energy plc were foreclosed

* Erin energy -116.1 million shares foreclosed upon by oltasho nigeria limited in connection with failure of allied to timely repay $50 million owed to oltasho

* Erin energy- on april 13, 2017, aggregate of 1.5 million shares of co previously held by camac interest'l (nigeria) ltd foreclosed upon by latmol investment ltd

* Erin energy says 1.5 million shares foreclosed upon by latmol, in connection with failure of camac to timely repay $50 million owed to latmol - sec filing

* Erin energy corp - shares foreclosed upon represented approximately 54.6 percent of company's outstanding voting shares as of dates of foreclosure

* Erin energy-prior to april 2017, shares of common stock previously held by allied, camac were beneficially owned by kase lawal, co's former chairman, ceo

* Erin energy - on july 5, oltasho, latmol entered voting agreement with lawal, lawal to continue to hold voting control over co after foreclosures

* Erin energy - voting agreement has a term of about 10 years, through july 31, 2027, but can be terminated at any time with mutual consent of parties Source text (bit.ly/2tVA0wu) Further company coverage:

