BRIEF-Eros International extends revolving credit facility

April 3 Eros International Plc:

* Eros International extends revolving credit facility

* To extend maturity of revolving credit facility by six months from April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017

* Already in advanced stages of executing multiple long-term refinancing options to replace RCF

* Has executed documentation with existing lenders of its $85 million revolving credit facility to extend maturity of RCF by six months