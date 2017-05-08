版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-ESCO announces acquisition of renewable energy industry supplier

May 8 Esco Technologies Inc

* Esco announces acquisition of renewable energy industry supplier ; terms of the transaction were not disclosed

* Esco - the acquired business, which will join doble engineering as part of esco's utilities solutions group, has annualized sales of about $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
