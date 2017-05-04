BRIEF-Esco Technologies Inc Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

May 4 Esco Technologies Inc

* Esco announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.16 to $2.26

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.51

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales rose 16 percent to $161 million

* Esco Technologies Inc - test orders were $44 million in Q2 2017

* Esco Technologies - current expectations for 2017 remain consistent with details outlined in business outlook presented in co's Nov. 7, 2016 release

* Esco Technologies Inc - "remain confident that we are on track to achieve sales, EPS, EBIT and EBITDA growth that we projected for 2017"