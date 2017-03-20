BRIEF-Esperion announces FDA confirmation to approval for an LDL-C lowering indication for bempedoic acid

March 20 Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Esperion announces fda confirmation regarding regulatory pathway to approval for an ldl-c lowering indication for bempedoic acid

* Esperion therapeutics inc - on track to submit nda for an ldl-c lowering indication by 1h 2019

* Esperion therapeutics- remain focused on completing global pivotal phase 3 program for bempedoic acid

* Esperion therapeutics inc - remain focused on reporting top-line results from our long-term safety and tolerability study by q2 2018

* Esperion therapeutics- expects to submit nda for cardiovascular disease risk reduction indication to fda, marketing authorization application to ema by 2022