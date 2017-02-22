BRIEF-Esperion posts Q4 loss per share $1.29

Feb 22 Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Esperion provides bempedoic acid development program update; reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - expects full-year 2017 net cash used in operating activities to be approximately $125 to $135 million

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says estimates that current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into early 2019

* Qtrly loss per share $1.29

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - company estimates that current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into early 2019