BRIEF-Esperion says FDA confirms regulatory pathway to approval its combination cholestrol treatment

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Esperion Therapeutics Inc-
* Esperion announces FDA confirmation of regulatory pathway to approval for the combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe
* Says phase 3 bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination bridging study to initiate by Q4 of 2017
* Esperion Therapeutics - on track to submit both bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination and bempedoic acid global regulatory filings for an ldl-c lowering indication by h1 2019
* Esperion Therapeutics says top-line results for for the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination pill trial expected by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.