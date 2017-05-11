版本:
BRIEF-Espey MFG. & Electronics reports qtrly earnings per share $0.12

May 11 Espey MFG and Electronics Corp

* Espey MFG. & Electronics Corp. reports third quarter and nine month results

* Espey MFG and Electronics - Sales order backlog for company was $38.7 million at March 31, 2017, compared with last year's sales backlog of $41.6 million at March 31, 2016

* Net sales for Q3 of fiscal year 2017, January 1 to March 31, 2017, were $5.3 million versus $7.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
