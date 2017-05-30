BRIEF-Espial and Vantage announce agreement on board renewal

May 30 Espial Group Inc:
* Espial and Vantage announce agreement on board renewal
* Espial Group Inc says espial's board will increase to
seven members at 2017 AGM
* Espial Group - co, vantage to work together to nominate a
new, independent director for election at co's 2018 annual
general meeting of shareholders
* Espial Group - will appoint Brian Mclaughlin as new,
independent director of co at annual general, special meeting of
shareholders scheduled for June 13
* Espial Group Inc - vantage has withdrawn its previously
announced nominees, will support co's other 6 director nominees
* Board will increase to seven members at 2017 AGM
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: