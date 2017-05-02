版本:
BRIEF-Espial Group reports Q1 net loss $1.8 mln

May 2 Espial Group Inc

* Espial reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue c$8.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$8.7 million

* Qtrly net loss $1.8 million versus loss of $2 million

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
