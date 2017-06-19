BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock

June 19 Esquire Financial Holdings Inc

* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock

* Initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Common stock is expected to trade on nasdaq capital market under symbol "ESQ."

* To use proceeds to support growth in loan portfolio of wholly-owned banking subsidiary Esquire Bank, National Association