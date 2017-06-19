BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Esquire Financial Holdings Inc
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
* Initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
* Common stock is expected to trade on nasdaq capital market under symbol "ESQ."
* To use proceeds to support growth in loan portfolio of wholly-owned banking subsidiary Esquire Bank, National Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.