BRIEF-Esquire Financial sees IPO to be priced between $14-$16/shr

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Esquire Financial Holdings Inc:
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc says intends to use IPO net proceeds to support growth in Esquire Bank’S loan portfolio Source text: (bit.ly/2sOjRsl) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.