版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Esquire Financial sees IPO to be priced between $14-$16/shr

June 19 Esquire Financial Holdings Inc:

* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing

* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc says intends to use IPO net proceeds to support growth in Esquire Bank’S loan portfolio Source text: (bit.ly/2sOjRsl) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐