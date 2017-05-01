BRIEF-Esrey signs non-binding letter of intent with PRG

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Esrey Energy Ltd
* Esrey announces signing of a non-binding letter of intent with PRG PLC
* Esrey Energy -to acquire 100% of shares of Zinc Power from PRG and minority shareholders of Zinc Power in exchange for 39.8 million shares co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: