2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Esrey signs non-binding letter of intent with PRG

May 1 Esrey Energy Ltd

* Esrey announces signing of a non-binding letter of intent with PRG PLC

* Esrey Energy -to acquire 100% of shares of Zinc Power from PRG and minority shareholders of Zinc Power in exchange for 39.8 million shares co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
