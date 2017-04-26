BRIEF-Essa Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.15

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Essa Bancorp Inc:
* Essa Bancorp, Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter, first half financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Essa Bancorp Inc - net interest income decreased $980,000, or 8.0 pct, to $11.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* Essa Bancorp Inc - net interest margin for Q2 of 2017 was 2.80 pct, which was unchanged from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.