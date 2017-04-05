版本:
BRIEF-Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 mln grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas

April 5 Essa Pharma Inc:

* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas

* Essa Pharma - payment is part of total non-dilutive grant of $12.0 million originally awarded in July 2014, is repayable out of potential future product revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
