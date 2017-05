March 31 Essar Steel Algoma Inc:

* Essar Steel Algoma extends stay of proceedings and debtor-in-possession financing

* Essar Steel Algoma - obtained order on march 30 from ontario superior court of justice extending stay of proceedings under companies' creditors arrangement act

* Essar Steel Algoma Inc -lenders under existing dip have also consented to an extension of scheduled maturity of dip to april 30, 2017

* Essar Steel Algoma Inc - Ontario superior court of justice extended stay of proceedings under companies' creditors arrangement act to April 30, 2017