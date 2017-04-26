BRIEF-Essendant Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Essendant Inc:
* Essendant reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 gaap loss per share $5.15
* Q1 revenue fell 6.1 percent to $1.3 billion
* 2017 net sales are expected to be flat to down 4 pct
* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to improve sequentially throughout 2017
* Janet Zelenka has been appointed chief financial officer, effective may 26, 2017
* Zelenka will succeed Earl Shanks as cfo who will be retiring from company
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: