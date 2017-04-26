BRIEF-Essendant Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

April 26 Essendant Inc:

* Essendant reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 gaap loss per share $5.15

* Q1 revenue fell 6.1 percent to $1.3 billion

* 2017 net sales are expected to be flat to down 4 pct

* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to improve sequentially throughout 2017

* Janet Zelenka has been appointed chief financial officer, effective may 26, 2017

* Zelenka will succeed Earl Shanks as cfo who will be retiring from company

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S