BRIEF-Essent Group Ltd announces amended and extended $375 mln credit facility

May 18 Essent Group Ltd
* Essent Group Ltd announces amended and extended $375
million credit facility
* An extension of credit facility maturity from April 2019
to May 2021
* Issuance of $125 million four-year, non-amortizing term
loan maturing in May 2021
* Has amended its credit facility to increase total facility
from $200 million to $375 million
* Proceeds of term loan used at closing to pay down
borrowings previously drawn under revolving credit facility
* Amended its credit facility to increase its revolving
credit facility from $200 million to $250 million
* Co has option to increase credit facility to $450 million
during its term
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: