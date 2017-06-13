BRIEF-Estee Lauder Companies Inc company approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward

June 13 Estee Lauder Companies Inc:
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says between April 1, 2017 and
June 8, 2017, company approved certain initiatives under leading
beauty forward
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says company continued to
approve initiatives to realign and optimize its organization
* Estee Lauder Companies - actions will result in a net
reduction of workforce, which includes position eliminations,
re-leveling of certain positions
* Estee Lauder Companies -once relevant accounting criteria
have been met, expects to record restructuring & other charges
of about $95 million from the initiatives
Source text: (bit.ly/2sZsqOu)
Further company coverage: