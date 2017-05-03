BRIEF-Estee Lauder Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The estée lauder companies reports strong sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2017 third quarter
* Q3 sales $2.86 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.32 to $3.37 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.02 to $3.09
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 4 to 5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estee lauder companies inc- fy 2017 foreign currency translation is expected to negatively impact sales by approximately 2% versus prior-year period
* Estee lauder companies inc- full year fiscal 2017 net sales are forecasted to grow between 6% and 7% in constant currency
* Estee lauder companies inc - "plan to increase targeted investment spending to further our momentum into fiscal 2018"
* Estee lauder- expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring and other activities in fy 2017 of about $160 million-$170 million
* Estee lauder companies inc- negative currency impact on sales growth equates to about $.13 of earnings per share for full year fiscal 2017
* Estee lauder companies inc- global prestige beauty estimated to grow approximately 4% to 5% for fiscal 2017 full year
* Estee lauder companies inc - qtrly reported eps $0.80
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.