BRIEF-Estee Lauder Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* The estée lauder companies reports strong sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2017 third quarter

* Q3 sales $2.86 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.32 to $3.37 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.02 to $3.09

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 4 to 5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estee lauder companies inc- fy 2017 foreign currency translation is expected to negatively impact sales by approximately 2% versus prior-year period

* Estee lauder companies inc- full year fiscal 2017 net sales are forecasted to grow between 6% and 7% in constant currency

* Estee lauder companies inc - "plan to increase targeted investment spending to further our momentum into fiscal 2018"

* Estee lauder- expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring and other activities in fy 2017 of about $160 million-$170 million

* Estee lauder companies inc- negative currency impact on sales growth equates to about $.13 of earnings per share for full year fiscal 2017

* Estee lauder companies inc- global prestige beauty estimated to grow approximately 4% to 5% for fiscal 2017 full year

* Estee lauder companies inc - qtrly reported eps $0.80

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S