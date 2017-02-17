BRIEF-Estee Lauder says between Jan 1, 2017 and Feb 16, 2017, approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward

Feb 17 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* Estee lauder companies inc says between january 1, 2017
and february 16, 2017, company approved certain initiatives
under leading beauty forward
* Estee lauder -continued to approve initiatives to realign
and optimize organization
* Estee lauder -actions will result in net reduction of
workforce, which includes position eliminations, re-leveling of
certain positions
* Estee lauder -once relevant accounting criteria have been
met, company expects to record restructuring and other charges
of approximately $72 million
Source text (bit.ly/2lrkfcJ)
Further company coverage: