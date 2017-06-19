BRIEF-Esterline awarded cockpit avionics contract by Pilatus for French Air Force PC-21 aircraft

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Esterline Technologies Corp
* Esterline awarded cockpit avionics contract by Pilatus for French Air Force PC-21 aircraft
* Esterline Technologies Corp - Its avionics systems business unit has been awarded a contract by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd
* Esterline Technologies Corp - Contract to supply its cockpit avionics for PC-21 turboprop trainer aircraft for French Air Force
* Esterline Technologies Corp - Esterline has also received a contract for provision of additional shipsets for Royal Jordanian Air Force PC-21 fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.