2017年 6月 19日

BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters

June 19 Esterline Technologies Corp:

* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program

* Esterline Technologies Corp - award of a contract from Airbus Helicopters to supply its CMC Electronics brand integrated helicopter solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
