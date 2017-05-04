BRIEF-Esterline reports Q2 adjusted earnings $1.20/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Esterline Technologies Corp
* Esterline reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $509.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $491.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.90 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $4.30 to $4.70 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Esterline Technologies Corp - company reiterates full-year guidance for sales, earnings and free cash flow
* Esterline Technologies Corp - new orders in second fiscal quarter of 2017 were $466.4 million, compared with $561.9 million in comparable prior-year period
* Esterline Technologies Corp - sees FY GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.70 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $491.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.79, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
