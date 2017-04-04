版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports launch on Amazon

April 4 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* Ethan Allen announces launch on Amazon

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - Ethan Allen design studio on Amazon is expected to launch later this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
