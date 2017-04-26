BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc-
* REG-Ethan Allen reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 sales rose 5.3 percent to $180.5 million
* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc qtrly gross margin of 52.5% compared to 55.5%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $184.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - qtrly comparable store sales lower by 8.2% from an increase of 18.6% in previous year period
* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - uncertain political environment and customer expectations of higher discounting contributed to lowering sales in quarter
* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - excluding a special charge in current quarter, qtrly adjusted gross margin was 56.0% compared to 55.5%
* Ethan Allen Interiors - total written orders for retail division of $152.7 million for q3 of fiscal 2017 were down 7.7% compared to same prior year period
* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - during quarter, increased advertising by 21% and plan to increase by about same amount in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.