BRIEF-Eton Pharmaceuticals announces $20 mln series A financing

June 20 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eton Pharmaceuticals announces $20 million series A financing

* Eton Pharmaceuticals - will use proceeds of financing to develop its patent-pending sterile injectable drug candidate pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
