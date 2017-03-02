BRIEF-E*Trade announces base rate and active trader commission reductions

March 2 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade announces base rate and active trader commission
reductions
* E*Trade Financial Corp - e*trade to lower trade commission
rate to $6.95 from $9.99 for all customers
* E*Trade Financial Corp - introducing an active trading
program and pricing tier for its most engaged customers who
execute 30+ trades per quarter
* E*Trade Financial Corp - new commissions are scheduled to
become effective March 13, 2017
* E*Trade Financial - new customer tier commissions for
trades will be $4.95, options charges will be $0.50 per options
contract, down from $0.75
