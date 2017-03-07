版本:
BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports darts of 218,964 for Feb, a nine percent increase from Jan

March 7 E*Trade Financial Corp

* For february 2017, company reports darts of 218,964, a nine percent increase from january

* Derivatives represented 28 percent of total darts in february, down from 29 percent in prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
