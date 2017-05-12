BRIEF-E*TRADE says daily average revenue trades for April were down 3 pct from March

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 E*Trade Financial Corp
* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for april 2017
* e*trade financial corp - daily average revenue trades (darts) for april were 196,022, a three percent decrease from march
* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were negative $0.2 billion in month
* e*trade financial corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending april at $7.5 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project